Distrkt C Pride: The DC Eagle’s popular party becomes a two-day classics-focused festival over Capital Pride

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
“When the National March was announced, it sort of gave me license to go bigger,” promoter Bruce Yelk says. Yet by December, Yelk already had most elements in place for a two-day dance music festival at the DC Eagle set for Capital Pride weekend.
As announced today, Distrkt C Pride kicks off with the popular second-Saturday leather-and-uniform-focused all-night party that Yelk started at the DC Eagle a year ago. DJs Grind, Joe Gauthreaux and Jared Conner will spin for this Official Men’s Party of Capital Pride starting at 10 p.m., with a special performance by club singer Inaya Day (“Movin’ Up”).
The next day, June 11, offers a second round of late-night dancing starting at 10 p.m. with DJs Morabito, Twisted Dee and X Gonzalez, plus a performance by Sheila Brody aka Amuka (“Appreciate Me”). Yet festivities actually get started at 5 p.m. with a dance floor set up in the DC Eagle’s large outdoor courtyard.
DJ Billy Carroll, a house veteran who retired from the touring circuit years ago, will offer a rare venture outside his New York base to play a set of disco and classics. “I sort of had to talk him into this, but he liked the concept,” Yelk says.
In fact, the whole evening is built on a theme of classics, with a stage set up outside where three ’90s-minted club divas will perform: Crystal Waters, Kristine W and Kim English. There will also be a “T-Dance” indoors starting at 6 p.m. featuring DJ Roland Belmares. That positions the DC Eagle to be a perfect final stop for Pride-goers after a full day of walking and marching down on Pennsylvania Avenue and the Mall.
“The weekend is designed to appeal to a wide audience,” Yelk says. “If you like DJs, there’s something for you. If you like divas, there’s something for you…. And I also feel like there’s something for people who like a day party and don’t like being out late at night.”
Distrkt C Pride – Powered by Scruff — is Saturday, June 10, starting at 10 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, starting at 5 p.m., at the DC Eagle, 3701 Benning Rd. NE. Advance tickets are $125 for a two-day pass, or $65 for Saturday, June 10, $85 for Sunday. Visit distrktc.com.