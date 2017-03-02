Eric Burdon And The Animals at Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center

Hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 Greatest Voices of All Time, Eric Burdon will sing through his repertoire of hits with the latest iteration of the British Invasion band he took to the top of the charts 50 years ago.

Think “House of the Rising Sun,” “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and the Vietnam-era anthem “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place.” It’s all part of Montgomery College’s Guest Artist Series.

Monday, March 6, at 8p.m. Montgomery College’s Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center, 51 Mannakee St., Rockville. Tickets are $75. Call 240-567-5301 or visit montgomerycollege.edu/PAC.