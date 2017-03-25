Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Stage / Everyman Theatre’s “Los Otros” explores cultural and sexual identity

Everyman Theatre’s “Los Otros” explores cultural and sexual identity

Broadway vets Judy McLane and Philip Hernandez star

By on March 25, 2017

Philip Hernandez as Carlos Los Otros —
Photo: Clinton B Photography

Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre presents a timely reworking of what has been called “an unusual kind of musical” by composer Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party) and writer Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind).

Infused with compassionate, cross-cultural understanding, Los Otros features two Californians who reflect on profound moments from the past in which their individual experiences, as a white woman and a Latino, are linked by a collective sense of “otherness.”

Broadway vets Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!) and Philip Hernandez (Kiss of the Spider Woman) relate the tales through a series of vignettes, in a production helmed by Noah Himmelstein, with Jon Kalbfleisch leading a live on-stage instrumental ensemble.

A semi-autobiographical work, Los Otros is said to be inspiring, energetic and emotionally charged in its exploration of issues such as cultural/sexual identity and interconnectedness, as well as love, risk and revelation.

To April 23. Everyman Theatre, 315 West Fayette St. Tickets are $43 to $64. Baltimore. Call 410-752-2208 or visit everymantheatre.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items