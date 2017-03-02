Fast Times At Ridgemont High screens at Library of Congress

Amy Heckerling’s iconic 1982 teen drama is part of a Library of Congress series of 15 films celebrating, however indirectly, Women’s History Month.

Based on a script by Cameron Crowe and his findings spending nine months undercover as a high school student for Rolling Stone, the film stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, and Sean Penn and was inducted into the National Film Registry in 2005.

Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Packard Campus Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Culpeper, Va. Free. Call 202-707-9994 or visit loc.gov/avconservation.