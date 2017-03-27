Federal appeals court: Title VII may prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation

A federal appeals court has reversed a lower court decision and restored a gay man’s lawsuit against his employer, finding that discrimination based on sexual orientation may constitute sex discrimination.

Matthew Christiansen, a gay, HIV-positive man, sued his employer, DDB Worldwide Communications Group, Inc., alleging that he was subjected to various forms of harassment at work because of his failure to conform to gender stereotypes. In the spring and summer of 2011, his supervisor drew multiple sexually explicit drawings of Christiansen on an office whiteboard.

One image depicted Christiansen naked, with an erect penis, holding a manual air pump and accompanied by a text bubble reading, “I’m so pumped for marriage equality.” Another depicted him in tights and a low-cut shirt “prancing around.” A third depicted his torso on the body of a “four-legged animal with a tail and penis, urinating and defecating.” His supervisor also circulated a “Muscle Beach Party” poster, both at work and on Facebook, showing Christiansen’s head attached to a female body, clad in a bikini, lying on the ground with her upright in the air in a manner that one coworker thought depicted Christiansen as “a submissive sissy.” The supervisor also made remarks implying that because Christiansen was effeminate and gay, he must have AIDS.

Christiansen subsequently sued his employer alleging discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act and under Title VII, claiming he was discriminated against on the basis of sex. A lower court dismissed Christiansen’s lawsuit based on prior precedent, saying that his complaint seemed largely to allege discrimination based on his sexual orientation — which is not protected under Title VII — rather than his failure to conform to gender stereotypes.

“On appeal, Christiansen argues that we should reconsider our decision in Simonton and hold that Title VII prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation,” Chief Judge Robert Katzmann said in his opinion on behalf of the court. “This panel lacks the authority to reconsider Simonton, which is binding precedent. However, we hold that Christiansen’s complaint plausibly alleges a gender stereotyping claim cognizable under the Supreme Court’s decision in Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins. Therefore, we reverse the district court’s dismissal of Christiansen’s Title VII claim and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

The three-judge panel for the Second Circuit noted in its opinion that the binding precedent cannot be changed unless such a challenge is overruled by either the full Second Circuit or by the Supreme Court. But the judges did agree that Christiansen had managed to at least make a case that his treatment at work constituted sex discrimination under Title VII, and ruled that the lower courts should allow him to pursue such a lawsuit on its merits.

“The district court commented that much more of the complaint was devoted to sexual orientation discrimination allegations than gender stereotyping discrimination allegations and that it thus might be difficult for Christiansen to withstand summary judgment or prove at trial that he was harassed because of his perceived effeminacy and flouting of gender stereotypes rather than because of his sexual orientation,” Katzmann concluded in his ruling.

“[But] Even if that were Christiansen’s burden at summary judgment or at trial — and we do not hold here that it is — it is not our task at the motion to dismiss stage to weigh the evidence and evaluate the likelihood that Christiansen would prevail on his Title VII gender stereotyping claim Instead, we assess whether he has ‘state[d] a claim to relief that is plausible on its face.’ We hold that he has.”

Were Christiansen to successfully argue that he was discriminated against based on gender stereotyping, or to convince the full Second Circuit to hear his case and determine whether to overrule the current precedent, it would mark a significant victory for LGBTQ people under Title VII. While the EEOC has alleged that sexual orientation discrimination constitutes sex discrimination, federal courts have generally been skeptical of such claims. For instance, in November, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the case of a lesbian professor who was denied a promotion at a community college due to her sexual orientation did not constitute sex discrimination. More recently, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Title VII did not apply to the case of a masculine-presenting lesbian who alleged she was discriminated against at work because of her sexual orientation and failure to conform to gender stereotypes.