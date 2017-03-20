Flamboyant organist Cameron Carpenter at Strathmore

They showy gay organist will fill Strathmore’s Music Center with the rich sounds from the International Touring Organ, his custom-made monumental digital organ, and a program of Bach, Wagner and Gershwin.

Washington Performing Arts presents the recital. Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $50 to $65. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.