Flamboyant organist Cameron Carpenter at Strathmore

Carpenter will perform on his monumental digital organ (yep, we know how that sounds)

March 20, 2017

Cameron Carpenter – Photo: Todd Franson

They showy gay organist will fill Strathmore’s Music Center with the rich sounds from the International Touring Organ, his custom-made monumental digital organ, and a program of Bach, Wagner and Gershwin.

Washington Performing Arts presents the recital. Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $50 to $65. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
