Folger Consort presents Starry Messenger

Starry Messenger features the ensemble-in-residence at the Folger Shakespeare Library in a performance of innately dramatic music from late-16th century Italy.

The program includes songs by Monteverdi, lute music by Galileo’s father Vincenzo Galilei — performed by the Consort’s Christopher Kendall — and brilliant early violin sonatas and keyboard pieces.

Guest string players Risa Browder and John Moran, harpsichordist Webb Wiggins, and soprano Julianne Baird join the Folger Consort, led by violinist Robert Eisenstein.

Then, on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m., the Consort performs the program as part of a special staged reading of Galileo’s Torch by James Reston Jr., featuring actor Edward Gero as Galileo and directed by Robert Richmond.

Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. Folger Theatre, 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets are $25 to $40, or $20 for Gero’s Galileo’s Torch performance. Call 202-544-7077 or visit folger.edu.