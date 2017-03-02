Found Footage Festival at Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse

- Features
Comedy writers Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, whose credits include Late Show with David Letterman, The Colbert Report and The Onion, return for another round of a festival that features found videos and live comedy drawn from garage sales, thrift stores, warehouses, and dumpsters around the country — including curiously produced industrial training videos and cheesy exercise tapes.
Among the finds in the first new show since 2014 are clips from David Letterman’s VHS Collection, a montage of satanic panic videos from the ’80s, and 10 years of bloopers culled from one hapless North Dakota news team. Pickett and Prueher also show some of the pranks they’ve been hired to play on several local morning news shows this year.
Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse, 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington. Tickets are $15. Call 703-486-2345 or visit arlingtondrafthouse.com.
