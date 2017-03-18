Foxygen at the 9:30 Club

Sam France and Jonathan Rado, the duo behind Foxygen, are clearly influenced by the Rolling Stones and David Bowie, with a sound that merges glam-rock with folk.

Foxygen tours in support of Hang, a weird and wonderful set veering from rock to jazz and showtunes to polka/circus fare, often in the same song, such as the appropriately named “America,” or “Up A Hill.”

Wednesday, March 22. Doors at 7 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $25. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.