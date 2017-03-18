Foxygen at the 9:30 Club

Metro Weekly
Foxygen tours in support of their weird and wonderful new album, Hang

Sam France and Jonathan Rado, the duo behind Foxygen, are clearly influenced by the Rolling Stones and David Bowie, with a sound that merges glam-rock with folk.

Foxygen tours in support of Hang, a weird and wonderful set veering from rock to jazz and showtunes to polka/circus fare, often in the same song, such as the appropriately named “America,” or “Up A Hill.”

Wednesday, March 22. Doors at 7 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $25. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.

