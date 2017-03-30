Gallery: Artomatic returns to Crystal City

Now in its 11th incarnation, the all-access arts event returns to Crystal City, where more than 600 visual artists, musicians, filmmakers and performers will be engaged in a 100,000 square-foot space over the next month.

Artomatic handiworks for sale range from diamonds-in-the-rough to the kind of art only an artist could love. A literary program and art workshops, including live model drawing and demos, are also on tap throughout the event’s run. Now through May 6.

Vornado/Charles E. Smith, 1800 South Bell St., Arlington. Tickets are $20 to $60. Call 800-494-8497 or visit artomatic.org.