Gloria Gaynor Live: A Disco Dance Party at the Library of Congress

Over the next month, the Library of Congress is shining a spotlight on disco music and culture, through a series of film screenings and discussions.

Naturally, this “Bibliodiscotheque” series culminates with a late night party of disco dancing in the Library’s historic Thomas Jefferson Building.

Brightest Young Things co-presents the party on Saturday, May 6, featuring music from DJs Mike Simonetti and Adrian Loving, and one of the genre’s leading ladies, Gloria Gaynor, who will perform a show with her band commemorating last year’s induction of “I Will Survive” into the Library’s National Recording Registry.

But if you want to go, you’ll need to pounce. Tickets are free but required; once they sell out, a waitlist will be created. Call 202-707-5502 or visit loc.gov/concerts/disco.