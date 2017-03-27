Hamburg Ballet offers a stunning, dark adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”

For its first performance at the Kennedy Center in 13 years, the provocative Hamburg Ballet offers the D.C. premiere of John Neumeier’s The Little Mermaid.

Partly inspired by traditional Japanese theater, Neumeier’s stunning, dark adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fable explores the experiences of a young woman who risks everything to follow her heart, weaving in elements of Andersen’s own biography, making the writer a figure in the narrative.

Luciano Di Martino conducts the Opera House Orchestra in acclaimed Russian composer Lera Auerbach’s evocative score.

Tuesday, March 28, through Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Opera House. Tickets are $29 to $125. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Photo: Ivan Urban as Hans Christian Andersen and Silvia Azzon as The Little Mermaid / Kiran West