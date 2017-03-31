Jane Franklin Dance presents “Barrier” at New District Brewing Company

In Barrier, voices from the community — taken from recorded interviews with people including an environmental scientist, a birdwatcher, and an outdoor hobbyist — share stories and experiences with nature or climate change.

Layered with music and made visual through movement and art, the performance brings forward very personal relationships to the creatures on earth, adaptations and changes.

Dawn Whitmore, a resident artist at the Arlington Arts Center, has also created brief video statements using words and phrases from the interviews.

Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Dr. Arlington.

Tickets are $25 or $28.50 on opening and closing nights, including a beer ticket and light buffet at New District Brewing Company, 2709 South Oakland St. Call 703-933-1111 or visit janefranklin.com.