Library of Congress screens “Thelma & Louise” on March 31

The Library of Congress concludes its series of films celebrating Women’s History Month with screenwriter Callie Khouri‘s 1991 film.

Thelma & Louise started as a crime caper focused on two women, but evolved into a feminist manifesto and a Time cover-minted cultural flashpoint.

Ridley Scott directs Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in career-defining performances, plus an early breakout role for Brad Pitt.

Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Packard Campus Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Culpeper, Va. Free. Call 202-707-9994 or visit loc.gov/avconservation.