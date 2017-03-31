Lindsay Mullen: Speaking Layers at Susan Calloway Fine Arts

Mullen is a post-impressionist colorist known for works revealing a refined sensitivity to the light and climate of the locations depicted. Her new paintings aim to breathe life into layers on canvas.

“The finished work,” according to her Artist Statement, “is intended to draw the observer into a meditative, magical space where light and color merge into visceral sensations and the viewer is encouraged to finish the story however they choose.”

Opening reception is Friday, March 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. On exhibit through April 29. Susan Calloway Fine Arts, 1643 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Call 202-965-4601 or visit callowayart.com.