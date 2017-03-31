Metro Weekly
Lindsay Mullen: Speaking Layers at Susan Calloway Fine Arts

New paintings aim to breathe life into layers on canvas

By on March 31, 2017

Susan Calloway Fine Arts: Speaking Layers, Lindsay Mullen, Urban Landscape, Oil on Canvas 2016, 51×35

Mullen is a post-impressionist colorist known for works revealing a refined sensitivity to the light and climate of the locations depicted. Her new paintings aim to breathe life into layers on canvas.

“The finished work,” according to her Artist Statement, “is intended to draw the observer into a meditative, magical space where light and color merge into visceral sensations and the viewer is encouraged to finish the story however they choose.”

Opening reception is Friday, March 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. On exhibit through April 29. Susan Calloway Fine Arts, 1643 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Call 202-965-4601 or visit callowayart.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
