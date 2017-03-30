Metro Weekly
Lynda Carter returns with “The Other Side of Trouble”

Carter brings a new dynamic show to the KenCen offering her usual smorgasbord of musical delights

Lynda Carter — Photo: Karl Simone

The original Wonder Woman has developed a second career as a cabaret/jazz singer in recent years, frequently stopping at the Kennedy Center during her national tours.

Carter’s latest cabaret, The Other Side of Trouble, is touted as a dynamic, sexy 90-minute show offering her usual smorgasbord of musical delights, including classic standards, jazz, country, blues, and her own originals. She is once again accompanied by a band including Paul Leim and Blue Lou Marini.

Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. Kennedy Center Family Theater. Tickets are $65. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

