Montana lawmakers kill anti-transgender “bathroom bill”

Montana lawmakers have defeated a bill that would have imposed North Carolina-style bathroom restrictions dictating which public restrooms transgender people may use, but the fight is likely to continue well after this year’s legislative session ends.

The Montana Locker Room Privacy Act, which failed in the state House of Representatives, would have required a public referendum on the issue of which restrooms transgender Montanans would be allowed to use, reports the Helena Independent Record. If that initiative passed in November of this year, a person would have been able to sue any government agency, be it an individual school or a country, that they believed had not taken “reasonable steps” to prohibit the presence of people in restrooms that don’t match their biological sex at birth.

The bill eventually failed to pass the House Judiciary Committee, with seven lawmakers voting in favor of it, 11 voting against, and one abstaining.

Opponents had objected to the bill, arguing it would discriminate against members of the transgender community. Others said that the bill would burden already stretched police forces, who would be tasked with enforcing the bill, thereby diverting resources that could be used elsewhere to police public restrooms and changing spaces.

The latter idea is not too far-fetched: A bill was proposed in Alabama this year that would have required public multi-user restrooms to be monitored by a “restroom attendant” tasked with ensuring that only those people whose biological sex matches the gender designation of the facilities are allowed to use them.

Opponents also cited the potential cost of any economic backlash that might befall Montana should the bill pass. Recently, the Associated Press estimated that North Carolina lost nearly $3.76 billion over the next 12 years as a result of companies choosing to scuttle expansion projects in the state, as well as because of cancellations of major sporting events or conventions. Some lawmakers even brought up the issue of the already high suicide rate within the transgender community, which they worried might increase if the bill were to pass.

“When this law passes and people are taking their lives, that’s on us in this committee,” said Rep. Shane Morigeau (D-Missoula). “When we see stories pop up in the paper, this committee is going to be responsible for that.”