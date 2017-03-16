Needles and Opium at the Kennedy Center

As part of a spotlight on innovative, international directors, the Kennedy Center presents world-renowned Canadian Robert Lepage and his multidisciplinary performance company Ex Machina, revisiting a highly visual work from 1991 that is as much magic as it is theater.

Focused on themes of creativity, love, addiction and withdrawal, Needles and Opium is told in a series of vignettes, triggered by the art of French poet and filmmaker Jean Cocteau and American jazz legend Miles Davis. Olivier Normand and Wellesley Robertson III star, with all the action set in a cube suspended in midair.

Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 18, at 2 and 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $19 to $59. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.