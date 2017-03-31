Metro Weekly
The Night Alive at Atlas Performing Arts Center

The latest work by Irish playwright Conor McPherson

By on March 31, 2017

Scena Theatre: The Night Alive

SCENA Theatre offers the latest work by Conor McPherson, Ireland’s most celebrated contemporary playwright.

The Night Alive is a touching drama about a floundering Irish lad who finds a sense of purpose in helping a destitute woman after an attack.

To April 9. Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 202-399-7993 or visit atlasarts.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
