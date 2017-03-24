Nightlife Coverboy: Nic

“It was the most terrifying experience of my life,” says Nic of his first gay encounter. “I was in high school. I had found someone online. To sneak out of the house and do something that was fulfilling of who I knew I was, to admit that to myself in a physical manner, was terrifying.” The terror has long since subsided, in its place a 26-year-old brimming with a supreme sense of self-confidence and wry sexual awareness. This despite the fact that the Air Force veteran’s Southern Baptist family fully disowned him after he came out. “It wasn’t just my mother and my father that disowned me,” says Nic, who bartends at The DC Eagle. “My entire family stopped talking to me. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, everybody.”

Nic credits his buddies in the Air Force with helping him cope, as well as the ability to be out while serving, which he calls “euphoric.” Of course, his straight buddies sometimes let curiosity get the best of them. “I remember one time I was on shift,” Nic recalls. “It was like 2 in the morning, talking with with four or five male co-workers. One of them just turns to me and goes, ‘What’s it like taking it up the butt?’ He was like, ‘This is a curious topic. I know somebody gay now and I can ask this question without having to experience it.'” Nic’s response? “I told him, ‘It’s like reverse pooping.'”

What’s on your nightstand?

I don’t have a nightstand, but I have a dresser. Right now there is a gold Venetian mask, a TV and a couple books on Wicca and a little pottery abstract mouse my friend Jess gave me for my birthday.

You’re Wiccan?

Yes, I personally believe in doing spells and blessings, stuff like that. Wicca is more about putting good into the earth and the things around you and then you’ll receive the good. It’s one of those things where you can choose how you want to worship and how you want to be of faith.

Don’t cast a spell on me.

Abracadabra.

Do we want to know what’s in the top drawer of your dresser?

Socks and underwear. It’s a dresser. I do have a toy chest.

What’s in that?

Dildos. Leather harnesses. There’s a sling that you can throw over the door. It’s got cushions and stuff. It’s like a little car seat for sex.

What’s the last thing you bought?

A bottle opener for work that says “I love cock” on it, because I work at the Eagle, so I thought it was funny.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Telekinesis. A lot of people say flying, but with telekinesis, you can still fly yourself, too. I’d love to be able to move traffic out of my way. That’d be great.

I’m not sure the other drivers would appreciate that. What did you last binge watch?

Game of Thrones. The guy that I’m [seeing] now, the first date he was like, “Let’s watch Game of Thrones because you’ve never seen it.” I was like, “If you are going to do this then you’re committing to me coming over until we finish all the seasons.” We’ve been seeing each other for a couple weeks and it’s going great. But I don’t know if I’m actually enjoying Game of Thrones, or I’m enjoying Game of Thrones because I’m spending time with him. But all the killing is fun to watch.

Real romantic stuff there. “Look, somebody got their head cut off. Let’s kiss.” Who was your first celebrity crush?

Sandra Bullock — and I still have a crush on her. She’s just a bad ass. She’s got her shit together.

Name three musical artists you’re currently listening to.

Collabro — they’re like a Broadway musical acoustic group. Pink, she’s my favorite. Then, just whatever is on the radio.

What are your three favorite night spots?

My house, just because I love a good TV and wine night. Then, I really enjoy the Eagle. I think that’s just a great place to go and really be yourself and not have to worry about the politics of D.C. And Town — I really like their Town and Country nights.

What’s your drink of choice?

If I’m sitting down and having a drink with friends, a Manhattan.

Pick three people, living or dead, you would like to have Manhattans with.

Hugh Jackman, Princess Diana, and John Waters.

What annoys you?

Maryland drivers. I think that’s a peeve for everybody in this area.

What’s your favorite food?

I love build-your-own nachos. A bag of tortilla chips, refried beans mixed with some ground beef, and all the toppings you could ever want: lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo. You build it on a chip as you eat it. That’s the best way to eat a nacho.

What animal would you be?

A fox. They’re quiet and reserved, to an extent, but they’re quite intelligent. They’re masters of secrecy. That’s how I see myself.

Boxers, briefs or other?

I wear hybrids, briefs and jockstraps. Sometimes I go commando. I don’t have a preference, so I wear whatever I want to that day.

What’s your biggest turn on?

A man who is confident in himself and knows what he wants.

Biggest turn off?

A man who is not confident in himself and has no clue what he wants.

Describe your dream guy.

Oh my gosh, this is going to get me in trouble with the guy I’m seeing. My dream guy would be your good old southern gentleman. You don’t have to be country. You need to have those values of chivalry, like open the door for someone, walk on the street side of the sidewalk, give you a phone call instead of a text message, make decisions for dinner, be a protector. I’m way more about the personality and intellectual of somebody than I am their physical looks.

Define good in bed.

When you and the other person or persons have a connection that is beyond something here on earth. It takes you to another place. That’s good in bed, when you can get done and say, “I went somewhere, I don’t know where I went, but I went there, and it was amazing.”

Speaking of which, where is the most unusual place you’ve had sex?

An air traffic control tower. It was a hookup back when I was 18 with a guy I met on Craigslist. He was like, “Hey, I’m at work. It’s 2 o’clock in the morning, I’m the only one here at this private airfield. Come over.” I’m like, “Okay, why not?”

Good thing nobody was landing at the time.

Oh, there was a landing.

What’s your dream vacation?

I hate the beach, but I want to go to Fiji so bad. It looks to be like the most pristine, relaxing place on this earth.

Apple or Android?

Apple.

Marvel or DC?

Can I say both? I’m a huge comic book nerd. I love both.

Captain America or X-Men?

X-Men.

Logan or Professor X?

Logan.

Star Trek or Star Wars?

Star Trek. I’ve never seen Star Wars. I’ve tried to watch it. I always fall asleep. I already know the entire story line. Everybody talks about it. I know what happens. I don’t need to watch it.

Anderson Cooper or Rachel Maddow?

Anderson Cooper. He’s just a sexy, silver fox, and he’s hilarious.

So is she.

Yeah, but she’s not a sexy, silver fox.

Which of these daddies would you like to get a spanking from: George Clooney, Hugh Jackman or Tom Selleck?

Hugh Jackman. He’s gone on record in interviews saying that he roleplays as Wolverine during sex. Who doesn’t want to have sex with Wolverine?

Me. He’s got claws.

Scratching is great. Claws all the way.

Those claws do more than scratch. He could decapitate something.

That’s a risk I’m willing to take.

What’s your greatest fear?

Not being remembered for taking care of people.

If your home were burning, what’s the first thing you’d grab while leaving?

My dog, Paddington.

What was your first pet’s name and the street you grew up on?

The first pet I had was an albino parakeet named Snowball. The street name that I lived on when I had him was Star.

Which makes Snowball Star is your porn name. What would Snowball Star be known for?

Oh, God, this is going to sound terrible. Being really good at oral sex.

Does size really matter?

No. I’ve been with men of all different sizes and I love a man regardless of size who knows how to make me orgasm — not ejaculate — but orgasm multiple times during sex. You don’t need to have a huge endowment to do that. As a bottom, when you have the prostate being…

Examined…

…pounded, for lack of a better word, over and over again, you can reach this state of euphoria, if you allow your body to do that. I think that’s something that a lot of men don’t do nowadays because they’re too worried about getting off as opposed to enjoying sex.

What era, other than this one, do you think you belong in?

1920s. I would want to dress up as a flapper girl every night and do jazz.

What do you like best about your life?

That for the first time in my life, I am legitimately happy with everything that’s going on.

What do you like least about your life?

That I am extremely indecisive.

What are you most grateful for?

I am most grateful for all of the mistakes that I’ve made in my life. I’ve learned a lot from them.

How do you feel about Donald Trump’s administration?

I am hopeful and worried at the same time, if that makes any sense. I’m worried just because he has the ability to make things very difficult for everyone in the world. We’ve already seen proof of him doing that. I’m also quite hopeful because with how negative everything is turning out, I have seen so many people from so many different backgrounds — whether they’re LGBT-friendly, or are LGBT, or pro-immigration, black, white, man, woman, transgender, whatever — coming together now to help and support each other. It’s kind of like when 9/11 happened. The entirety of America came together to support everybody. That’s kind of what’s happening now, which is what we need.

Would you rather live longer or be wealthier?

Live longer. I’d have a longer time to make an impact and help people.

What is your philosophy of life?

Always be a pansy. It’s an irony type thing, right? Because when people think about pansy, they think of someone who is frail and useless almost. But if you think of a pansy as a flower, they are frail and beautiful, and they grow through sheets of ice and blizzards, and they still come out looking frail and beautiful.