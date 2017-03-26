Noam Pikelny: Three-time Grammy nominee performs at Wolf Trap

Metro Weekly
Pikelny takes to the Barns at Wolf Trap for a solo show on March 29

By on March 26, 2017

Noam Pikelny

A three-time Grammy nominee and the inaugural winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Pikelny has been touted as the preeminent banjoist of his generation.

He’s certainly one of the most prominent, as a member of the Punch Brothers. Pikelny takes to the Barns at Wolf Trap for a solo show.

Wednesday, March 29, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $22 to $25. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
