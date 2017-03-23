Out On the Town: March 23 to 29, 2017

FILM

CHIPS

Do we really need this? It’s nice that Dax Shepard — writer, director and co-star — can give himself work, and there’s a strong cast involved as well, including Michael Peña, Vincent D’Onofrio and Kristen Bell, aka Shephard’s wife. But this adaptation of the ’70s TV series just looks really, really bad. Opens Friday, March 24. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. (Rhuaridh Marr) FORCES OF NATURE

National Geographic offers a virtual tour through modern-day disasters and Earth’s fiercest powers, from volcanic eruptions on the island of Montserrat and trembling fault lines in Turkey, to storms ripping through the notorious ”Tornado Alley” of America’s Midwest. Experience it all in eye-popping enormity on the giant screen. Kevin Bacon narrates the 40-minute documentary, shot in IMAX by George Casey, that also features scientists to help viewers better comprehend these forces and hopefully increase the odds of surviving such events in the future. To April 30. National Geographic Museum, 1145 17th St. NW. Tickets are $7. Call 202-857-7500 or visit ngmuseum.org. LIFE

Online media has been flooded with articles asking if sci-fi horror Life is just Alien by another name. We won’t pass judgement, but the plot — a group of scientists (including Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds) are trapped on the International Space Station with an organism from Mars that gains intelligence, mass, and murderous tendencies with alarming speed — certainly shares similarities with Ridley Scott’s classic. Opens Friday, March 24. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. (RM) PAY IT FORWARD

Mimi Leder, the Emmy-winning director and producer of E.R., helmed this 2000 drama based on the novel of the same name by Catherine Ryan Hyde. The Library of Congress screens Pay It Forward on its suburban Virginia campus as part of a series honoring Women’s History Month. Haley Joel Osment plays 11-year-old Trevor, given a class assignment by his teacher (Kevin Spacey) to ”make the world a better place.” He concocts the titular scheme in which the recipient does a favor for three others rather than paying back the original favor. The cast includes Helen Hunt, Jay Mohr, Jim Caviezel, Jon Bon Jovi, and Angie Dickinson. Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. Packard Campus Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Culpeper, Va. Free. Call 202-707-9994 or visit loc.gov/avconservation. SONG TO SONG

Variety‘s Peter Debruge describes Terrence Malick’s Song to Song as ”the latest borderline-awful Malick movie that risks to undermine the genius and mystery of his best work.” Set in Austin, it focuses on a love triangle between Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Ryan Gosling. Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, and Berenice Marlohe also star in a tale of rock ‘n’ roll dreams, seduction and betrayal. Opens Friday, March 24. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. T2: TRAINSPOTTING

Danny Boyle’s cult comedy-drama Trainspotting gets a sequel 20 years later. And, surprisingly, the wait was apparently worth it, if early reviews are anything to go by. Opens Friday, March 24. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. (RM) THELMA & LOUISE

The Library of Congress concludes its series of films celebrating Women’s History Month with screenwriter Callie Khouri’s 1991 film. Thelma & Louise started as a crime caper focused on two women, but evolved into a feminist manifesto and a Time cover-minted cultural flashpoint. Ridley Scott directs Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in career-defining performances, plus an early breakout role for Brad Pitt. Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Packard Campus Theater, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Culpeper, Va. Free. Call 202-707-9994 or visit loc.gov/avconservation. THE WATERMELON WOMAN

Cheryl Dunye plays a video store clerk and fledgling filmmaker who becomes obsessed with the ”most beautiful mammy,” a character she sees in a 1930s movie. Reel Affirmations offers a screening of the 20th Anniversary Re-Mastered Edition of Dunye’s 1996 mockumentary-style film, exploring black LGBT history and culture. Rayceen Pendarvis of The Ask Rayceen Show hosts the screening, which is followed by a talk with Dunye, moderated by Ebone Bell of Tagg Magazine. Friday, March 24, at 9:30 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Tickets are $12 for general admission, or $25 for VIP seating as well catered reception. Call 800-777-4723 or visit thedccenter.org/reelaffirmations. WILSON

If you’re a fan of Daniel Clowes’ eponymous graphic novel or of watching Woody Harrelson drop F-bombs with a goofy grin, this is the film for you. Early reviews suggest that’s about the extent of this comedy’s appeal, though. Opens Friday, March 24. Area theaters. Visit fandango. (RM)

STAGE

BATTLEFIELD

Legendary director Peter Brook takes subject matter from his landmark 1985 production of The Mahabharata for this work, presented as part of a Kennedy Center series highlighting five internationally acclaimed theater directors. Battlefield is a revised and extended excerpt from the sweeping epic poem of ancient India. The focus is on a new and untested king who must face the devastation he has caused as his world crumbles around him and his people. Brook’s collaborator Marie-Hélène Estienne will be on hand for a free discussion after the performance Wednesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. Additional shows Thursday through Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. Kennedy Center Family Theater. Tickets are $35. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. FICKLE: A FANCY FRENCH FARCE

Disguises, mistaken identities, palace intrigues and an improbable romance are in store in a world-premiere modern take on Pierre de Marivaux’s 18th-century French comedy The Double Inconstancy. Adapted by rising American playwright Meg Miroshnik, the delightful comic romp stars Tonya Beckman, Chris Dinolfo, Mark Jaster, Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan, Marcus Kyd, Kathryn Tkel, and Andy Reinhardt. Olney Theatre’s Artistic Associate Eleanor Holdridge directs. To April 2. Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Maryland. Tickets are $45 to $65. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org. INTELLIGENCE

Inspired by the frenzy that followed when covert operative Valerie Plame’s cover was blown in post-9/11 America and the run-up to war, Intelligence is a fictionalized political thriller by Jacqueline E. Lawton. Daniella Topol directs a world premiere starring Hannah Yelland as Plame. To April 9. In the Kogod Cradle at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW. Tickets are $51 to $66. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org. LOS OTROS

Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre presents a timely reworking of what has been called ”an unusual kind of musical” by composer Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party) and writer Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind). Infused with compassionate, cross-cultural understanding, Los Otros features two Californians who reflect on profound moments from the past in which their individual experiences, as a white woman and a Latino, are linked by a collective sense of ”otherness.” Broadway vets Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!) and Philip Hernandez (Kiss of the Spider Woman) relate the tales through a series of vignettes, in a production helmed by Noah Himmelstein, with Jon Kalbfleisch leading a live on-stage instrumental ensemble. A semi-autobiographical work, Los Otros is said to be inspiring, energetic and emotionally charged in its exploration of issues such as cultural/sexual identity and interconnectedness, as well as love, risk and revelation. To April 23. Everyman Theatre, 315 West Fayette St. Tickets are $43 to $64. Baltimore. Call 410-752-2208 or visit everymantheatre.org. MARX IN SOHO

Mary Myers is Karl Marx in a typically gender-bending production from Nu Sass of Howard Zinn’s one-man play. Dating to 1999, Marx in Soho offers a sympathetic portrayal of the 19th-century philosopher and his communist ideals. Angela Kay Pirko directs the show, performed in an intimate space of 30 seats, and in an immersive, open way with a goal of developing a connection with audiences beyond the typical. To April 2. Caos on F, 923 F St. NW. Tickets are $30. Visit nusass.com. MIDWESTERN GOTHIC

A new, darkly funny musical thriller about a young woman who longs to escape her little town in the middle of nowhere. Signature Theatre promises writer Royce Vavrek and lyricist/composer Josh Schmidt’s work will provoke, shock and entertain in equal measure, describing it as ”Fargo meets Misery.” It also includes a warning noting that Midwestern Gothic is intended for adults over 18 and that the performance includes ”live gunshots, theatrical haze, depictions of drug use and smoking (herbal scent).” Matthew Gardiner directs a cast including Timothy J. Alex, Sherri Edelen, Morgan Keene, Sam Ludwig, Bobby Smith, Stephen Gregory Smith, and Rachel Zampelli. In previews. Opens Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. Pride Nights are April 21 and April 28. Runs to April 30. Ark Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Tickets are $40 to $99. Call 703-820-9771 or visit signature-theatre.org. MRS. MILLER DOES HER THING

Emmy and Tony-winner Debra Monk stars in a comedy by Pulitzer-winning playwright James Lapine about Elva Miller, a songstress whose off-key singing found fame in the ’60s. Think of her as pop music’s Florence Foster Jenkins. Closes Sunday, March 26. Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit signature-theatre.org. NO SISTERS

The latest re-imagining of Chekhov from famed local writer/director Aaron Posner, No Sisters is set in the same theater as its Russian progenitor Three Sisters, and Studio Theatre presents the works in rep. The conceit is that, while the original plays out downstairs, the unseen half of the cast is performing the new work upstairs. Posner’s comedy explores sibling rivalry from the point of view of the members of the household you don’t see. Nancy Robinette, Kimberly Gilbert and Daven Ralston lead the cast. To April 23. Studio Theatre, 14th & P Streets NW. Call 202-332-3300 or visit studiotheatre.org. PARADE

The complexities of social relationships in the early-20th Century South is the backdrop of writer Alfred Uhry’s story focused on the trial and lynching of a Jewish man wrongly accused of murder. Jake Null will lead the band in composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown’s rich, intricate score in the latest Tony Award-winning musical to get the Keegan Theatre touch. Christina A. Coakley (Cabaret) and Susan Marie Rhea (Hair) co-direct a large cast led by Michael Innocenti as Leo Frank and Eleanor J. Todd as his wife Lucille Frank in a tragic, touching musical that explores themes that are sadly as relevant as ever. To April 8. Keegan Theatre, 1742 Church St. NW. Tickets are $45 to $55. Call 202-265-3768 or visitkeegantheatre.com. PETROL STATION

The Kennedy Center presents the world premiere of a work by Sulayman Al Bassam (Richard III: An Arab Tragedy) that explores the oppressions and aspirations of the Gulf Arab region. Al Bassam, an Anglo-Kuwaiti writer/director who is a New York University Artist-in-Residence, drew inspiration for Petrol Station from Sumerian myth, Palestinian refugee literature and urban legends of the mid-20th-century American gas station. A compelling drama portraying a modern dystopia, Petrol Station focuses on two half-brothers vying for favors and allegiance from their aging father. Al Bassam will participate in a free discussion after the performance on Friday, March, 24 at 8 p.m. Other performance times are Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $15 to $39. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. RAGTIME

Based on the sprawling novel by E.L. Doctorow, with book, music and lyrics by Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the Tony-winning musical Ragtime depicts three families striving for the American dream at the turn of the 20th century. It’s an epic musical, made all the more so by the all-star D.C. cast that director Peter Flynn (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) managed to assemble, led by Kevin McAllister, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton and Jonathan Atkinson. Talk about an American dream. To May 20. Ford’s Theatre, 511 10th St. NW. Call 800-982-2787 or visit fords.org. RICHARD II

The Rude Mechanicals present Shakespeare’s tale about the rocky reign of an imperious ruler, whose eventual overthrow by his cousin Henry IV set the stage for the War of the Roses. Michael McCarthy directs a production in which each scene will be briefly summarized beforehand for those less familiar with Shakespeare — as well as for added comic relief. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. District of Columbia Arts Center (DCAC), 2438 18th St. NW. Tickets are $15 to $20. Call 202-462-7833 or visit rudemechanicals.com. THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES

A fresh, musical spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, Creative Cauldron presents a Learning Theater Production adapted and directed by Denise Perrino and Ellen Selby, with music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith. Watch as a fashion-conscious emperor spends a fortune on the most fabulous robe ever seen in a hilarious tale illuminating how pride and vanity can make a leader a glorious buffoon. To April 9. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Tickets are $16. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org. THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS

Jennifer L. Nelson directs Lee Breuer’s modern adaptation of the Sophocles tale about the last days of Oedipus, with a score by Bob Telson. William T. Newman Jr. plays Preacher Oedipus in this soaring, poetic celebration of transcendence and the fragility of life, which won the Obie for Best Musical in 1984 and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Best Drama in 1985. Performed with the Women’s Ecumenical Choir of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va. Closes Sunday, March 26. Gunston Arts Center, 2700 South Lang St. Arlington. Tickets are $30 to $35. Call 703-418-4804 or visit wscavantbard.org. THE NIGHT ALIVE

SCENA Theatre offers the latest work by Conor McPherson, Ireland’s most celebrated contemporary playwright. The Night Alive is a touching drama about a floundering Irish lad who finds a sense of purpose in helping a destitute woman after an attack. To April 9. Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 202-399-7993 or visit atlasarts.org. THE SELECT (THE SUN ALSO RISES)

John Collins directs New York’s Elevator Repair Service adaptation of the classic novel by Ernest Hemingway about a group of American and British expatriates who travel to Spain for the Running of the Bulls. Shakespeare Theatre Company hosts the acclaimed theater ensemble a decade after they came to fame with their spin on F. Scott Fitzgerald with Gatz. The Select is a streamlined edit of Hemingway that stays true to the writer’s distinct style. To April 2. Lansburgh Theatre, 450 7th St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org. THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

Synetic Theater continues its ”Wordless Shakespeare” work, transporting the Bard’s ”Battle of the Sexes” romantic comedy from Italy to Hollywood. The Taming of the Shrew is led by Synetic founders, the husband-and-wife team of Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, and features Irina in the lead role, opposite Ryan Sellers as Petruchio. Choreography for the show comes from Zana Gankhuyag, who also portrays Gremio. Alex Mills is Grumio, Petruchio’s servant. To April 1. Theater at Crystal City, 1800 South Bell St., Arlington. Tickets are $20 to $60. Call 800-494-8497 or visit synetictheater.org. THE WHITE SNAKE

A magical adaptation by Mary Zimmerman, The White Snake is brought to fantastical life in grand spectacle in Baltimore Center Stage’s newly renovated Head Theater. Based on an ancient Chinese fable, it tells the story of two animal spirits who take on human form as a beautiful woman (Aime Donna Kelly) and her sly servant. Natsu Onoda Power directs the production starring Aime Donna Kelly, Eileen Rivera and Joe Ngo and featuring an ensemble of actors and four actor-musicians led by music director Jeff Song. Closes Sunday, March 26. Baltimore Center Stage, 700 North Calvert St. Tickets are $20 to $69. Call 410-332-0033 or visit centerstage.org.

MUSIC

BASTILLE

Founding singer/songwriter Dan Smith has gone far with his band Bastille in only seven years. Though the four-piece recording act has yet to score another hit on the Hot 100 since 2013’s ”Pompeii” — which went all the way to No. 5 — Bastille has churned out plenty of other similarly pleasing, anthemic tunes, 14 of them on last year’s sophomore album Wild World alone. At the very least, the band has managed to snag a following among the Anglophilic American set — enough to move up from playing to a couple of thousand fans over multiple nights at the 9:30 Club, to 10,000 fans in one big arena. Tuesday, March 28. Doors at 6:30 p.m. EagleBank Arena at George Mason University, 4400 University Drive, Fairfax. Tickets are $45. Call 703-993-3000 or visit eaglebankarena.com. BETTY CARTER’S JAZZ AHEAD PERFORMANCES

A total of 23 aspiring young jazz musicians from around the world will participate in the international jazz residency, performance and composition project known as Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead. Founded by and named after the late, legendary jazz singer and now led by Jason Moran — who was an inaugural member of the BCJA program at the Kennedy Center in 1998 — Jazz Ahead aims to discover and present the next generation of jazz greats. For nearly two weeks, the participants — all under 25 — will be coached in their craft by seven renowned jazz artists, culminating in three free concerts of original compositions. Wednesday, March 29, through Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. Millennium Stage. Tickets are free. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. CHER

The gay icon and ”Goddess of Pop” makes her residency debut this weekend at MGM’s East Coast complex. She’ll perform from her extensive repertoire with a Bob Mackie-designed costume change for practically every song. Remaining performances this month, all at 8 p.m., are Thursday, March 23, Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Oxon Hill Rd. Tickets are few and far between, but range in price from $109 to $686. Oxon Hill, Md. Call 301-971-5000 or visit mgmnationalharbor.com. D.C.’S DIFFERENT DRUMMERS

”Glitter and be Gay!” is theme of the Capitol Pride Symphonic Band’s spring concert, exploring the contributions of LGBT+ composers, from Leonard Bernstein to Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland to Steven Reineke, Cole Porter to Elton John. Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW. Tickets are $50. Call 202-347-2635 or visit dcdd.org. FOLGER CONSORT

Starry Messenger features the ensemble-in-residence at the Folger Shakespeare Library in a performance of innately dramatic music from late-16th century Italy. The program includes songs by Monteverdi, lute music by Galileo’s father Vincenzo Galilei — performed by the Consort’s Christopher Kendall — and brilliant early violin sonatas and keyboard pieces. Guest string players Risa Browder and John Moran, harpsichordist Webb Wiggins, and soprano Julianne Baird join the Folger Consort, led by violinist Robert Eisenstein. Then, on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m., the Consort performs the program as part of a special staged reading of Galileo’s Torch by James Reston Jr., featuring actor Edward Gero as Galileo and directed by Robert Richmond. Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. Folger Theatre, 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets are $25 to $40, or $20 for Gero’s Galileo’s Torch performance. Call 202-544-7077 or visit folger.edu. JORDAN SMITH

The best-selling participant in the history of The Voice and winner of season 9 makes his debut at the Barns in support of his debut album Something Beautiful. Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $36 TO $42. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. NATIONAL CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

Arlington County Board Chair Jay Fisette will read Vivaldi’s sonnets in a program also featuring spectacular multimedia images of both Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Piazzolla’s sensual Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. Rosslyn Spectrum Theater, 1611 North Kent St. in Arlington. Tickets are $17 to $33. Call 703-276-6701 or visit nationalchamberensemble.org. NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC

One of the youngest winners of the esteemed International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition, the prodigy Eric Lu joins Strathmore’s resident symphony to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major. Also on the Piotr Gajewski-led, all-Mozart program is the humorous and satirical A Musical Joke, which pokes fun at uninspired composers, and the popular Symphony No. 40 in G Minor. Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $48 to $88. Call 301-581-5100 or visit nationalphilharmonic.org. NOAM PIKELNY

A three-time Grammy nominee and the inaugural winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Pikelny has been touted as the preeminent banjoist of his generation. He’s certainly one of the most prominent, as a member of the Punch Brothers. Pikelny takes to the Barns at Wolf Trap for a solo show. Wednesday, March 29, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $22 to $25. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. NSO POPS: 100 YEARS OF ELLA & COMPANY

Sophisticated Ladies features Steven Reineke leading the NSO with singers Sy Smith, Capathia Jenkins and Montego Glover. They pay tribute to the First Lady of Song, as well as her artistic contemporaries Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $24 to $99. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. PATRICK WATSON

A four-piece band from Montreal named after its founder and lead singer, Patrick Watson creates ”chamber-rock music” — like a more expansive and happier Antony & The Johnsons, or a dreamier, more instrumental Rufus Wainwright. The band offers a concert riffing through its repertoire, including 2012’s awe-inspiringly cinematic album Adventures In Your Own Backyard, featuring the magnificent singles ”Into Giants” and ”Lighthouse,” which have been used in various media, from commercials to American Idol. The 9:30 Club presents this concert with young Illinois folk artist Trevor Sensor as opening act. Monday, March 27. Doors at 7 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $25. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com. RAHSAAN PATTERSON

Rahsaan Patterson turned to music soon after he left the popular ’80s-era music-steeped show Kids Incorporated, where he starred as ”The Kid.” In the three decades since, Patterson has written hits for Brandy and Tevin Campbell, sang background vocals for artists including fellow Kids veteran Martika, and released several solo albums, including 2011’s Bleuphoria. And he’s been open about his sexuality from the start. ”I’ve seen [gay people and gay culture] become much more embraced in popular culture over the years, which is a great thing,” Patterson told Metro Weekly a few years ago. ”But in the black community, it hasn’t been as embraced. On the pop side I’ve seen it become embraced, but not as much so in the R&B realm, commercially speaking.” With Nao Yoshioka. Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $55. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com. RISING APPALACHIA

Sisters Leah and Chloe Smith lead this slowly rising, fiercely independent roots/folk ensemble that takes inspiration from Appalachian mountain music as well as New Orleans soul. The singing sisters and multi-instrumentalists grew up in Atlanta, but started performing as Rising Appalachia while busking on the streets of New Orleans over a decade ago. The ensemble now includes percussionist Biko Casini and bassist/guitarist David Brown. Charlottesville-based art-folk duo Lowland Hum opens. Saturday, March 25. Doors at 6 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com. SOFI TUKKER

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern comprise the up-and-coming Brazilian-inspired New York synth-pop duo. The band earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording with its playful, deep bassline grooved first single ”Drinkee.” There’s plenty more where that came from on the EP Soft Animals, as well as new, lightly punk-influenced single ”Greed. LP Giobbi opens. Friday, March 24. Doors at 7 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com. THE INSERIES: DON PASQUALE

Donizetti’s comic opera about an aging star gets updated with a new English adaptation by Bari Biern. Elizabeth Pringle helms the production starring Terry Eberhardt as the Don, Suzanne Lane as Norina, Raymond Ghattas as Malatesta, and David Wolff as Ernesto, plus an ensemble chorus. Stanley Thurston provides musical direction. Remaining performances are Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, at 2:30 p.m. GALA Theatre at Tivoli Square, 3333 14th St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $46. Call 202-204-7803 or visit inseries.org. THE ACA-CHALLENGE

”No one will be lowering Fat Amy from the ceiling,” the Aca-Challenge’s Scipio Garling told Metro Weekly last year. Yet fans of Fat Amy from the Pitch Perfect movie franchise — as well as NBC’s The Sing-Off and Fox’s Glee — are sure to be entertained at the fourth annual competition, where a mix of both collegiate and adult professional groups compete for a $1,000 grand prize. Presented by Garling’s Alexandria Harmonizers and its 14-member contemporary a cappella group TBD, the 2017 Aca-Challenge features competitive performances from New York’s Backtrack, Blackout NYC, Faux Paz of the University of Maryland, Polaeris, BlueTones of James Madison University, and the Originals from Carnegie Mellon University. A panel of judges and the audience, voting via text, will select the top three ”most entertaining” acts. Baltimore’s All Natural, last year’s winner, will also perform. Saturday, March 25. Doors at 7 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 202-328-6000 or visit thelincolndc.com. TRENTEMOLLER

Anders Trentemoller has made a name for himself in the underground dance music world for his productions and remixes, which are distinctly dramatic, moody, moving, sometimes eerie, and melodic. If that description puts you in mind of Depeche Mode, you’re on target — Trentemoller opened for the band in Europe a few years ago. But similar to fellow Nordic electronic act Royksopp, this Danish artist continually mixes things up. His more recent productions veer farther into mournful goth/synth-rock territory reminiscent of Portishead. Fellow Dane Thomas Bertelsen opens the show, DJ’ing under his alias Tom and His Computer. Sunday, March 26. Doors at 7 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $25. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.

DANCE

DANIEL BURKHOLDER & DANCEWORKS

Told through the life story of the artist’s 96-year-old grandmother, Stories from a Life is Daniel Burkholder’s new multimedia work questioning memory and the stories we tell ourselves, about ourselves. Performed in collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, the work interweaves video clips of his grandmother with athletic dancing, audience interaction and music both abstract and familiar. Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m., Sunday, March 26, at 7 p.m. Dance Place, 3225 8th St. NE. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Call 202-269-1600 or visit danceplace.org. DEVIATED THEATRE, SOLE MUSIC COLLECTIVE

A company known for spellbindingly compelling choreography offers a one-of-a-kind evening of rhythm, text, acting and aerials, all set to live music. Enoch Chan Productions presents a performance of Deviated Theatre’s work-in-progress Beyond, an adventure measuring both the human spirit and the vastness of space, and Hillary-Marie’s Sole Music Collective and the D.C. premiere of Vibe, which features live music and exposes the textures of percussive dance as a form of storytelling. Friday, March 24, and Friday, March 25, at 8 p.m. Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $30. Call 202-399-7993 or visit atlasarts.org. HAMBURG BALLET: THE LITTLE MERMAID

For its first performance at the Kennedy Center in 13 years, the provocative German company offers the D.C. premiere of John Neumeier’s The Little Mermaid. Partly inspired by traditional Japanese theater, Neumeier’s stunning, dark adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fable explores the experiences of a young woman who risks everything to follow her heart, weaving in elements of Andersen’s own biography, making the writer a figure in the narrative. Luciano Di Martino conducts the Opera House Orchestra in acclaimed Russian composer Lera Auerbach’s evocative score. Tuesday, March 28, through Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Opera House. Tickets are $29 to $125. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org. JANE FRANKLIN DANCE: THE MIGRATION PROJECT

The Migration Project is a multimedia series set within a temporary art installation and featuring dancers and performers exploring human flight through stories of relocation. Rosemary Feit Covey’s large-scale sculptural art, printed on Dupont Tyvek banner media, lines the interior walls for the project, which also includes brief videos combining drawings and documents reflecting aspects of relocation by Dawn Whitmore. Jane Franklin Dance members Emily Crews, Carrie Monger, Amy Scaringe, Brynna Shank, and Rebecca Weiss perform. Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. The Durant Center, 1605 Cameron St. Alexandria. Tickets are $15. Call 703-933-1111 or visit janefranklin.com. MASON’S SCHOOL OF DANCE: GALA CONCERT

A crowning season event for the dance department at George Mason University, the gala concert features a program of works by contemporary professional choreographers, including: Second to Last by Alejandro Cerrudo, Mass by Robert Battle, Balance/Imbalance by Soon Ho Park and a new work by Susan Shields. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Concert Hall in George Mason University Center for the Arts, 4373 Mason Pond Drive, Fairfax. Also Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. Merchant Hall in Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Va. Tickets are $10 to $25. Call 888-945-2468 or visit cfa.gmu.edu. THE WASHINGTON BALLET: KYLIAN, PECK, FORSYTHE

Jiri Kylian’s Petite Mort, Justin Peck’s In Creases and William Forsythe’s In The Middle, Somewhat Elevated are three works, all radical and innovative in their own ways, that have gone on to inform the next wave of contemporary ballet choreographers. Wednesday, March 29, through Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. Also Saturday, April 1, at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sidney Harman Hall, Harman Center for the Arts, 610 F St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $118. Call 202-362-3606 or visit washingtonballet.org.

COMEDY

COCO PERU’S GUIDE TO A SOMEWHAT HAPPY LIFE

In a show titled A Gentle Reminder, Clinton Leupp offers his comedic drag alter-ego’s take on life in a two-night run in Richmond. Miss Coco Peru has appeared in dozens of independent films — though few are as memorable as Girls Will Be Girls — and TV shows, from Logo to HBO. Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. Richmond Triangle Players, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. Tickets are $30. Call 804-346-8113 or visit rtriangle.org. THE SECOND CITY

We’re All In This Room Together is the latest show from the legendary sketch comedy group that the New York Times has called ”The Harvard of Comedy.” Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m., Sunday, March 25, at 7 and 10 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $27 to $32. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org. WASHINGTON IMPROV THEATER: FIST 2017

The Fighting Improv Smackdown Tournament is an elimination tournament in which audiences vote to decide which team of improvers advance to the championship. Runs to final round on April 15. Source, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets start at $12 to $25. Call 202-204-7760 or visit witdc.org.

READINGS

ALEX ROSS

The University of Maryland School of Music presents a conversation with the New Yorker music critic chiefly focused on his first book The Rest is Noise: Listening to the Twentieth Century, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and a landmark cultural history of 20th century music. But Ross will also detail the development of his forthcoming book Wagnerism, surveying Richard Wagner’s influence on the arts, as well as touch on the state of music criticism today, in a discussion that will be followed by a Q&A with musicology professor William Robin. Tuesday, March 28, at 2 p.m. Choral Rehearsal Room in the Clarice, University Boulevard and Stadium Drive. College Park. Free. Call 301-405-ARTS or visit theclarice.umd.edu. FORUM: ETHICS IN JOURNALISM: THE BUSINESS OF FAKE NEWS

As part of the 1st Annual McGowan Forum on Ethics in Leadership, the National Archives presents a discussion with Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist, Amy Hollyfield of PolitiFact and the Tampa Bay Times, Jay Cost of The Weekly Standard and journalism professor Nicholas Lemann of Columbia University. As moderated by Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan, the discussion will cover topics including how misinformation affects democracy, why it’s so difficult to differentiate between ”real” and ”fake” news and what the ethical responsibilities are of journalists, of government and of businesses who sell advertising on fake news sites. The William G. McGowan Charitable Fund and its Fellows Program co-presents the forum. Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. William G. McGowan Theater at National Archives Museum, Constitution Avenue at 7th Street and Constitution Avenue NW. Although all seats for the free program have been reserved, you can sign up for a wait-list or to be notified when the livestream starts. Call 202-357-5000 or visit archives.gov/calendar. MARDEE BENNETT: THE REAPERS ON WOODBROOK AVENUE

Spanning three decades in the life of a West Baltimore family with roots in Charleston, Mardee Bennett’s play was a finalist in the 2016 Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, and singled out for its ”deft ear for dialogue” as well as its ambition and scope. The work introduces us to matriarch Loretta Reaper, as well as her great grandson, who is seeking to reclaim the family’s ancestral land in South Carolina. Signature Theatre presents the work, directed by Joe Calarco, as part of its SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings series. The D.C.-based actor and playwright Bennett refers to the experience as a full circle moment, as only eight years ago he was a member of the chorus in Signature’s Show Boat. Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m. Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Free. Call 703-820-9771 or visit signature-theatre.org.

EXHIBITS

ALCHEMICAL VESSELS

Artists were invited to create or choose a vessel to tell their stories about the cyclical passage from pain to healing in the 5th annual Alchemical Vessels exhibition and benefit, which is hosted at the Smith Center for Healing and the Arts, D.C.’s only independent integrative cancer support organization. In all, 20 curators selected 125 artists to participate, including Lina Alattar, Sondra Arkin, Julia Mae Bancroft, Elana Casey, Travis Childers, Lama Dajani, Anna U Davis, Nehemiah Dixon III, Cheryl Edwards, Ric Davis, and Mansoora Hassan. Through May 5, with a Benefit Reception set for April 28. Joan Hisaoka Gallery in the Smith Center for Healing and the Arts, 1632 U St. NW. Call 202-483-8600 or visit smithcenter.org. DC SWAN DAY ART EXHIBIT AND ACTIVITIES

Titled ”/in(t)ərˈakt/,” Alia Faith Williams curated the exhibit, part of an annual event celebrating women artists. (S.W.A.N. stands for Support Women Artists Now.) It features mixed-media artist Jennifer Droblyen, diverse painter Joy Stern, and wall installation artist Veronica Szalus. The exhibition, on display through March 28, is the lead-off event honoring the 10th Annual DC SWAN Day, Saturday, March 25, when Guillotine Theatre and Women in Film and Video will host readings of women playwrights, film screenings, and a collaborative art event at venues throughout Georgetown. The night before, Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m., comes a DC SWAN Day Kick-Off Event featuring D.C.-based singer-songwriters Laura Supan and Heather Mae. Baked & Wired, 1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW. Call 703-663-8727 or visit womenarts.org/swandates for more information. FOUR SEASONS BY PHILIP HAAS

Four larger-than-life, three-dimensional portrait busts become the first ever art installations in the Hillwood gardens. Contemporary American artist Philip Haas offers sculptural interpretations of the celebrated botanical paintings by Italian master Giuseppe Arcimboldo. The 15-foot fiberglass works have weathered the seasonal changes in climate since going up at the end of September. Through March 31. Hillwood Estate, 4155 Linnean Ave. NW. Suggested donation is $12. Call 202-686-5807 or visit HillwoodMuseum.org. GENE DAVIS: HOT BEAT

Considered a leader of the Washington Color School, Gene Davis created a richly varied body of work, but is best known for his paintings of brightly colored stripes that were remarkably original when they first appeared in the ’60s. A selection of 15 of his classic stripe paintings are on display, revealing Davis’ ambitious vision and accomplishment. To April 2. Smithsonian American Art Museum, 8th and F Streets NW. Free, though the Hot Beat Dance Party is $60. Call 202-633-1000 or visit americanart.si.edu. LISA TURESON: SCRIBBLES

A Virginia fine artist, Tureson specializes in site-specific, commissioned artwork of various forms. Her latest mixed-media works, subtitled ”An Urban Art Series,” was inspired by a peeling, deteriorating wall, revealing layers of colors, papers, street art and writings she encountered on a recent trip to Copenhagen. Opening reception is Friday, March 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with an encore reception Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring a performance by violinist Raea Jean Leinster. Runs to April 2. Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Ave. NW Call 202-347-2787 or visit touchstonegallery.com. SANTIAGO MONTOYA: THE GREAT SWINDLE

In collaboration with London’s Halcyon Gallery, the Art Museum of the Americas presents an exhibition of works from the last decade by the Colombian artist. Consisting of works featuring painting, video documentary and found objects, The Great Swindle examines the use of paper money as a platform of political propaganda, exploiting iconic pictures to bolster power and embed imagery in national consciousness. On display through March 26, with a free Speaker Series panel discussion Friday, March 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring the artist, exhibition curator Jose Falconi, Doris Sommer of Harvard University and Robin Robin Greeley of Columbia University. Organization of American States, 1889 F St. NW. Call 202-370-0149 or visit AMAmuseum.org to RSVP for the discussion.

