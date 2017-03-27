Peter Brook’s “Battlefield” at Kennedy Center

Legendary director Peter Brook takes subject matter from his landmark 1985 production of The Mahabharata for this work, presented as part of a Kennedy Center series highlighting five internationally acclaimed theater directors.

Battlefield is a revised and extended excerpt from the sweeping epic poem of ancient India. The focus is on a new and untested king who must face the devastation he has caused as his world crumbles around him and his people.

Brook’s collaborator Marie-Hélène Estienne will be on hand for a free discussion after the performance Wednesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. Additional shows Thursday through Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. Kennedy Center Family Theater. Tickets are $35. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.