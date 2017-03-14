The Richmond Triangle Players present Choir Boy

Metro Weekly
A sublime work from the author of Moonlight

March 14, 2017

Choir Boy

Tarell McCraney’s Choir Boy focuses on the most talented — as well as most flamboyant — chorister at a hallowed African-American, all-boy prep school.

A touching tale of bullying, homophobia, love and acceptance, the show’s greatest source of power is in McCraney’s subtle, graceful and evocative style of storytelling.

To March 18. Richmond Triangle Players, 1300 Altamont Ave., Richmond. Tickets are $28 to $30. Call 804-346-8113 or visit rtriangle.org.

