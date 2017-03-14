The Richmond Triangle Players present Choir Boy

Tarell McCraney’s Choir Boy focuses on the most talented — as well as most flamboyant — chorister at a hallowed African-American, all-boy prep school.

A touching tale of bullying, homophobia, love and acceptance, the show’s greatest source of power is in McCraney’s subtle, graceful and evocative style of storytelling.

