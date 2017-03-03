Two transgender women killed in New Orleans

Two transgender women were killed within 48 hours of one another this past week in New Orleans, according to WDSU. Their deaths brought the total number of transgender people killed since the beginning of the year up to seven.

The first victim, Chyna Gibson, was found by police, lying unresponsive in between two vehicles in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Downman Road, at around 8:26 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene, reports ABC News.

Gibson, who was also a drag performer, was also known as Chyna Doll Dupree. A regular in pageant circles, she lived in California and had been visiting friends in New Orleans, where she grew up.

The New Orleans Police Department released images of two people who they believe have information about Gibson’s death. But police stress that the individuals in the photo are only wanted for questioning in the case.

Ciara McElveen was killed before 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 in the 1600 block of Columbus Street. Investigators say she suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack.

Surveillance video showed her arriving in the area in a black two-door Chevrolet Camaro with chrome rims. The car has not been seen since.

Witnesses to McElveen’s murder say they saw a man in a black car leave the vehicle and remove something from the trunk, before walking around to the passenger side of the car and allegedly stabbing the victim. The man pulled McElveen out of the car, she fell to the ground, and her assailant took off.

Police released images of a “vehicle of interest” in connection with McElveen’s murder, and believe the car’s owner may have information relevant to the investigation.

Investigators held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the cases. They said they did not believe the cases were related to one another, and they do not believe either victim was targeted because of her gender identity.

So far, an arrest has not been made in either murder. Police are warning the LGBT community, particularly transgender individuals, to be on alert.

Anybody with information about either case is asked to call the New Orleans Police Crimestoppers hotline at 504-822-1111.