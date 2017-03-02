Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Stage / The White Snake is brought to fantastical life at Baltimore Center Stage

The White Snake is brought to fantastical life at Baltimore Center Stage

Based on an ancient Chinese fable, it tells the story of two animal spirits who take on human form

By on March 2, 2017

The White Snake — Photo via CenterStage.org

A magical adaptation by Mary Zimmerman, The White Snake is brought to fantastical life in grand spectacle in Baltimore Center Stage’s newly renovated Head Theater.

Based on an ancient Chinese fable, it tells the story of two animal spirits who take on human form as a beautiful woman (Aime Donna Kelly) and her sly servant

Natsu Onoda Power directs the production starring Aime Donna Kelly, Eileen Rivera and Joe Ngo and featuring an ensemble of actors and four actor-musicians led by music director Jeff Song.

Opens Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m. To March 26. Baltimore Center Stage, 700 North Calvert St. Tickets are $20 to $69. Call 410-332-0033 or visit centerstage.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items