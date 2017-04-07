Anoushka Shankar comes to DC on April 8

Washington Performing Arts presents the return of Anoushka Shankar, the star sitarist who has gone from being the protégée of her legendary father, Ravi Shankar, to the world music adventurer nearly as famous as her half-sister, Norah Jones.

She leads a virtuoso septet in a program devoted to North Indian classical music, as well as jazz, pop, flamenco, and more.

Saturday, April 8, at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $40. Call 202-408-3100 or visit sixthandi.org.