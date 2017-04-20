Dissonance Dance Theatre — Photo: Black To Silver Production

Dissonance Dance Theatre presents Black to Silver: A Black LGBT Experience, the fifth annual event examining the experiences and issues in the gay black community.

This year’s focus is Take My Hand, Before I Go, a dance piece narrating a young gay man and his rite of passage into adulthood.

Shedding light on the simple but complex notions of dating, casual encounter and acceptance, Dissonance dancers perform the piece to the music of Jardin, Janet Jackson, Lykke Li, Rose Royce, Ibeyi and Leona Lewis.

Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, at 7 p.m. The Jack Guidone Theater at Joy of Motion Dance Center, 5207 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Tickets are $18 in advance, or $25 at the door. Call 202-362-3042 or visit ddtdc.org.