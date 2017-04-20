Breaking Bad’s Lavell Crawford: Gay men should “try pussy,” lesbians should “try a dick”

“If you decide you want to be gay at 25, that’s fine. But try pussy for the first years — try pussy out. Young ladies, try a dick out. You’re gonna find a good dick out there.”

–Comedian Lavell Crawford, who starred in Breaking Bad as Huell Babineaux, in an interview with VLAD TV.

In a bizarrely homophobic rant, Crawford — whose father is gay — called being gay a choice, said he was afraid of the “gay mafia,” believes gay men just need to find the right woman, and implored lesbian women to try sex with a man.

He said that people shouldn’t get to declare their sexuality until they’re 25, and that children should be taught “how to be men and women before we try gay and lesbian and shit, because that shit is just redundant.”

Crawford also slammed cartoons that depict LGBTQ characters, saying he “had to change the channel” when he saw his son watching a show with a lesbian couple.

“If TV gon’ make my kid gay, I’m not gon’ accept that. If you wanna be gay, see the world first,” he said. “I don’t think cartoons is a fucking venue for homosexuality.

“I don’t think I should have to see a gay character. They’re trying to put in your kid’s mind, oh I’m born gay! The jury’s still fucking out on that.”

He added: “No matter how much they’re getting accepted, it’s still fucking weird.”

Crawford justified his homophobia by mentioning his gay father.

“I don’t have nothing against gay people, because my father’s gay. He’s a gay man,” he said.

However, he then said that he didn’t know what to call his father’s husband: “I’m asking questions, what should I call him, step-dad or step-mom? I said, which one is the man? I wanted to know!”

Watch the full interview (if you can stand it) below: