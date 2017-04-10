Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / Broadway Sings Beyonce & Bruno Mars on April 15 at Sixth & I

Broadway Sings Beyonce & Bruno Mars on April 15 at Sixth & I

Show features Broadway-transformed hits -- from "Single Ladies" to "Grenade."

By on April 10, 2017

Broadway Sings

Four Broadway performers, Corey Mach (Wicked), Sydney Morton (Evita), Jelani Remy (The Lion King) and Natalie Weiss (Wicked), team up for a series focused on flipping the music of pop icons to create new, unique arrangements and orchestrations backed by a full jazz band.

The next traveling show from this New York-based outfit helmed by lead performer Mach features Broadway-transformed hits by Queen Bey and Bruno Mars — from “Single Ladies” to “Grenade.”

Joshua Stephen Kartes leads the band in a one-night-only concert in D.C., Saturday, April 15, Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $28 day-of show. Call 202-408-3100 or visit broadwaysingsconcert.com.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items