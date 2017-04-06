Buy a mug! Support Food & Friends!

Metro Weekly has long been a proud sponsor of Dining Out for Life, an annual benefit for Food & Friends, which provides specialized meals and groceries to people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other life-challenging illnesses. You’ll find a full list of restaurants donating at least 25% of today’s dinner sales here (special kudos, though, to Annie’s and Freddie’s Beach Bar, who are generously donating, respectively, 100% and 110% of their sales).

This year, we’ve decided to throw in a little support as well! As we’ve yet to open the long-fabled Metro Weekly Cafe (which will serve only salt bagels, pickles, and Nespresso), we’re offering instead something we do have on hand…

MUGS!

Yes, mugs! Mugs for coffee! Mugs for tea! Mugs for… Nespresso.

Starting today, 100% of the profits from any Metro Weekly Mug sold between now and April 20 will be donated to Food & Friends. That includes any mug sold through our Gift Shop — including a freshly minted Food & Friends/Metro Weekly mug, available only through April 20 — or via our Scene pages (find the photo you want and click the “Buy This Photo” link in the upper left to be whisked off to an order form).

All of our mugs are priced at $19.95.

So what are you waiting for? Buy a Metro Weekly Mug, fire up that Nespresso, and give a little financial love to one of our city’s most cherished organizations!