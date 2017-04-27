Casino Royale: Team DC’s Casino Night is Saturday

“Casino Night gives you all of the pleasure and none of the harsh debt that comes with gambling,” laughs Team DC’s Brent Minor. “There’s something fun about taking a risk without losing any ‘real money.’ So you have the fun of gambling, but the knowledge that you’re not really throwing down a $20 bill.”

The organization holds Casino Night fundraising events three to four times a year, each featuring nine local sports teams on a rotating schedule, with athletes from those teams serving as croupiers at tables offering poker, blackjack, and craps. Patrons pay $10 to $20 to buy $100 or $250 in chips that can be used at the tables, with the proceeds from the evening split between that evening’s teams.

At the end of the night, gamblers turn in their remaining chip for chances to win raffle prizes, including tickets to the theater or sporting events and gift cards.

Minor notes that gambling is not required to attend.

“There’s no cover, so you can just come in and watch,” he says. “Some people just like to watch other people play poker.” —John Riley

Team DC’s Spring Casino Night will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 8 p.m. to midnight at Buffalo Billiards, 1330 19th St. NW. Visit teamdc.org.