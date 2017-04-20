Cherry 2017: Every Party and Event

Thursday, April 20

Lux featuring DJ Alain Jackinsky with Steve Sidewalk, 10pm-2am. Cobalt, 1639 R St. NW. Tickets are $20.

Friday, April 21

Decadence featuring DJ Micky Friedmann with TWiN Underground featuring DJ Ben.Jamin with Lisa Frank and performances by Quency Valencia, Madelyn Hatter, 10pm-6am. DC Eagle, 3701 Benning Rd., NE. Tickets are $35.

Saturday, April 22

Depeche Moody featuring DJ Joe Gauthreaux, 2-7pm. Town Danceboutique, 2009 8th St. NW. Tickets are $25.

Royalty featuring DJ Ivan Gomez with Kenneth Rivera and a performance by Maddelynn Hatter, 10pm-4am. Town Danceboutique, 2009 8th St. NW. Tickets are $20.

Sunday, April 23

Avant AfterHours featuring DJ X Gonzalez with Nina Flowers, 4-10am. Flash, 645 Florida Ave. NW. Tickets are $50.

Action! Pool Party featuring DJ Eddie Martinez with Rico Alexis. Penthouse Pool, noon to 8pm. Vida Navy Yard, 1212 4th St. SE. Tickets are $40, or $600 to $1,000 for cabanas and day beds for 10 people.

Sashay featuring DJs Sean Morris and Nacho Chapado, 9pm-2am. DC9, 1940 9th St. NW. Tickets are $20.

Host Event Passes have sold out. For more information, visit cherrydc.org.