Dove features transgender mom in new #RealMoms advert

Dove has received praise for including a transgender mother in its latest BabyDove advert.

The ad showcases the various ways millennial women are choosing to parent, with grad student Shea, her partner and their son featured.

“There’s no one right way to do it at all,” says Shea. She adds that the couple often have to deal with questions from people who are confused that both women are biological parents to their son.

“You get people that are like, ‘What do you mean, you’re the mom?'” Shea says. “We’re like, ‘Yep.'”

Writing for Mombian, a blog for lesbian mothers, Dana Rudolph suggested that the ad might be “the first example in an ad of a trans person who became a parent after transition.”

“Kudos to [Dove] for not only being LGBTQ inclusive, but for being willing to think beyond the more common solution of showing a cisgender two-mom couple (much as I love seeing LGBTQ parents of any type on my screen),” Rudolph wrote.

The ad campaign features the hashtag #RealMoms and asks women to share their diverse parentiing styles to “shatter stereotypes about motherhood and prove that there are no rules about how to be a parent today.”

Watch the video below: