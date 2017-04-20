Drive By Truckers bring “American Band” to 9:30 Club

Alt-country/Southern rock band Drive By Truckers tours in support of American Band, a politically charged set released prior to Election Day 2016.

The album resonates with provocative songs directly confronting racism, as lead vocalists and songwriters Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood — white Southerners — decry police brutality of African Americans and champion #BlackLivesMatter (notably on “Darkened Flags on the Cusp of Dawn”) as well as pillory Virginia’s National Rifle Association as “a right-wing white supremacist gun cult” (“Guns of Umpqua”).

Hiss Golden Messenger opens. Friday, April 21. Doors at 8 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $35. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.