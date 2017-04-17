Filmfest DC brings 60 features, documentaries and shorts to AMC Mazza Gallerie

Now in its 31st year, the Washington, DC International Film Festival presents more than 60 features, documentaries and shorts from around the world in categories including comedy (“The Lighter Side”), crime and thrillers (“Trust No One”), music (“Rhythms On & Off the Screen”) and thought-provoking documentaries on themes of “Division & Debate” and “Justice Matters.”

The festival opens with Lucas Belvaux’s This Is Our Land, a timely tale about the appeal of populism to inhabitants of a mining town in Northern France, where a candidate for mayor of a far-right political party learns she’s merely a puppet for those spouting nationalism and isolationism.

Opening Night is Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. AMC Mazza Gallerie, 5300 Wisconsin Ave. NW. FilmFest DC runs to April 30 at various venues. Call 202-274-5782 or visit filmfestdc.org for the full schedule and more information.