Freddie’s Beach Bar will rep DC at the 4th Annual Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic finals

Josh Pocock seemed to be channeling Bill Nye the Science Guy when he won this week’s 4th Annual Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic local competition, held at Nellie’s Sports Bar.

Representing Freddie’s Beach Bar, Pocock created a cocktail that changed color from an ocean blue to a sunset red with the help of some mixology magic.

For an even more dramatic effect, he added some dry ice, creating a whimsical cloud atop the glass.

Pocock’s showmanship, knowledge of Key West, and creative use of Stoli earned him a first place finish against fellow competitors Colt Runion of Jack Rose Dining Saloon and Sean Brevard of Nellie’s.

The cocktails were judged by a local panel of experts that included Sacha Adams, co-host of Nellie’s weekly drag bingo; Troy Petenbrink, contributing writer to Metro Weekly; Jean Paul “JP” Sabatier, Rappahannock Oyster Bar General Manager; and Matthew Harden, winner of last year’s D.C. competition.

Patrik Gallineaux, Stoli North American LGBTManager and Ambassador, said: “For me, bringing the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic to DC is a must. DC represents the true spirit of diversity of the Stoli brand, and with the SKWCC we celebrate this, along with the legacy of gay bars as original safe spaces and community centers and the Bar Stars today who represent the best of the industry and keep things fun and fabulous. Plus, the staff and patrons at Nellie’s are some of the best-and wackiest- to work with every year we come to DC!”

For his win, Pocock is receiving an all expenses paid five-day trip to Key West, to challenge local winners from 17 other cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The final competition will take place during Key West’s annual Pride celebration, June 7 to 11. The overall winner will then receive $12,500 for charity ($7.5K for the charity of choice and $5K for a charity in Key West) and ride in the Key West Pride Parade as Honorary Grand Marshall.

More information on the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic is available at out.com/keywestcocktailclassic.