Gallery: Black Artists of DC present “Transitions”

Russell Simmons, Daniel T. Brookings, Akili Ron Anderson and more show works at the Carlyle Hotel

By on April 13, 2017

Daniel Brooking, Divided Theme

A dozen works by Russell Simmons, Daniel T. Brookings, Akili Ron Anderson, T.H. Gomillion, Francine Haskins, Michael Platt, Nanno Smith, and Gloria C. Kirk are on display at the Kimpton Carlyle Hotel Dupont Circle, part of the collective, Black Artists of DC.

Curated by Julie Ratner of Artworx. On display through Friday, April 21. 1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Call 202-234-3200 or visit carlylehoteldc.com.

TH Gomillion, The Garden

Daniel Brooking, Gradient 21, 30×20

Russell Simmons, Strange Fruit

Nanno Smith, Primordial

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
