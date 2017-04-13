Gallery: Black Artists of DC present “Transitions”

A dozen works by Russell Simmons, Daniel T. Brookings, Akili Ron Anderson, T.H. Gomillion, Francine Haskins, Michael Platt, Nanno Smith, and Gloria C. Kirk are on display at the Kimpton Carlyle Hotel Dupont Circle, part of the collective, Black Artists of DC.

Curated by Julie Ratner of Artworx. On display through Friday, April 21. 1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Call 202-234-3200 or visit carlylehoteldc.com.

Daniel Brooking, Gradient 21, 30×20