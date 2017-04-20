Gallery: Christina Tenaglia & Anne C. Smith

“In This Moment”

From March 30-June 4, 2017

Anne C. Smith and Christina Tenaglia

Adah Rose Gallery

3766 Howard Ave.

Kensington, MD 20895

adahrosegallery.com

A multi-genre visual artist from Hudson, New York, Christina Tenaglia exhibits a series of fragmented sculptures made using mostly wood and paint, as well as whimsical works on paper suggestive of architecture and landscape.

Also on display are works by D.C.-based visual artist Anne C. Smith, whose fascination with nighttime is reflected in her drawings, inspired by memory and landscape, and combining the intense black of charcoal with delicate lines of graphite.