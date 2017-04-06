Greg Louganis and The American Pops Orchestra

Olympic champion Greg Louganis dives in to host “You Spin Me ‘Round: An ’80s Dance Party.” Luke Frazier leads the D.C. ensemble in symphonic renditions of hits from the decade in a season-closing concert.

Kelly Crandall d’Amboise directs and choreographs a program featuring soloists Patrice Covington (Broadway’s The Color Purple), Warren Freeman (My Fair Lady 50th Anniversary Tour), Justin Keyes (Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying), and Bayla Whitten (Signature’s Girlstar, Beaches) plus dancers Sophia Adoum, Jordan DeBona, Maddie Dunn, Jocelyn Isaac, Lucy Spring, Rachel Stover, Tony Thomas II, and Willow Williams all working to get you into the groove. DJ Shea Van Horn adds to the mix.

Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. GW Lisner, The George Washington University, 730 21st St. NW. Remaining tickets are $25 to $45. Call 202-994-6851 or visit theamericanpops.org.