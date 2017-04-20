Hump Day: Dan Savage’s Hump! Film Fest returns

Sex advice columnist Dan Savage offers up a sex-positive, rough-around-the-edges assortment of homemade pornography — gay, straight, fetish, you name it.

“Hump!” is less erotic than it is avant garde. While definitely not soft-core, it’s less designed to titillate and more intent on breaking down sexual barriers.

Winners in the 2017 collection, as determined by votes from opening screenings in Seattle, Olympia and Portland, Ore., include I’m Not Poly But My Boyfriends Are as Best in Show, for showing that “it’s never too late to embrace who you are and what you want”; Fuck on the Mount as Best Sex, for depictions of “acroyoga” and “destination fucking”; Birthday Boss as Best Humor, for a hilarious phone sex session exploring workplace power dynamics; Playing Scrabble as Best Kink, for the wildest board game imaginable, including clowns, fisting and bodily fluids; and Fucking Boring as Jury Award, for showing that basic sex (one-on-one, non-BDSM) “can be sexy too.”

Explicitly LGBTQ offerings include Breakfast in Bed, which was the Best Kink Award runner-up and shows one man whipping up a hot breakfast for his partner postcoital; Toys, Trans and Training, offering lessons in scorching sex from two trans women; Camping Trip, which “goes from bromance to Brokeback real quick”; The Forbidden Tango, featuring sexy boys who really love to dirty dance; Boat Daddy, a “vintage” fucking adventure between two gorgeous gay seamen; and The Little Merman, about a sea creature who needs to grow a pair of legs, balls and the whole nine yards if he’s to land the man of his dreams.

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, with shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. At the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-667-4490 or visit humpfilmfest.com.