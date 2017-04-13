Jane Hirshfield reads her essays and poetry at Folger

As part of its O.B. Hardison Poetry Series, the Folger Library welcomes a reading by Jane Hirshfield, author of two books of essays and eight collections of poetry, including the recently published The Beauty.

A post-reading conversation will be moderated by poet and Folger Poetry Board member Mary-Sherman Willis.

Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. Folger Theatre, 201 East Capitol St. SE. Tickets are $15. Call 202-544-7077 or visit folger.edu.