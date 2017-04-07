Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Concert / Jazz vocalist Cecile Mclorin Salvant comes to Wolf Trap on April 8

Jazz vocalist Cecile Mclorin Salvant comes to Wolf Trap on April 8

Salvant performs original songs and unique interpretations of obscure jazz and blues compositions

By on April 7, 2017

Cecile McLorin Salvant

A quirky, sophisticated and soulful jazz vocalist, the New York Times has heralded 27-year-old Cecile McLorin Salvant as having the best chance of extending the lineage of the Big Three: Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald.

Salvant performs original songs and unique interpretations of obscure jazz and blues compositions in English, Spanish and her native French — as demonstrated on her 2016 Grammy-winning jazz vocal album For One To Love.

At the Barns, she’ll be accompanied by the increasingly in-demand, 31-year-old jazz piano virtuoso Aaron Diehl.

Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $35 TO $45. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items