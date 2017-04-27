Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Music / Joey Arias performs at Halcyon House this weekend

Joey Arias performs at Halcyon House this weekend

Joey Arias returns with his uncanny Billie Holiday tribute

By on April 27, 2017

Joey Arias — Photo: Santiago Felipe

All these years later, Joey Arias is still channeling Billie Holiday. It’s an uncanny, even eerie, recreation, a tribute from the incomparable singing drag queen to the incomparable jazz vocalist.

A few years since his last performances in D.C. via the former Speakeasy cabaret series at L’Enfant Cafe, Arias returns as part of the inaugural season of Septime Webre’s Halcyon Stage.

Saturday, April 29. Doors at 8 p.m. Halcyon House, 3400 Prospect St. NW. Tickets are $60. Call 202-298-5956 or visit halcyonhouse.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items