Pointless Theatre’s “d0t:: a RotoPlastic Ballet” is a “robot puppet spectacle”

It addresses the struggles of assimilation and obsoletion within a changing power system

By on April 13, 2017

Photo: Daniel Jacob Corey/DJ Corey Photography

.DOT: A ROTOPLASTIC BALLET

Described as a “rap robot puppet spectacle,” the latest show from Pointless Theatre features its signature puppets and original rap music produced and performed live by “nerDCore” artist Navi and two-time Helen Hayes-nominated composer Mike Winch.

The play addresses the struggles of assimilation and obsoletion within a changing power system. The puppeteers are Becca Ballinger, Frank Cevarich, Madeline Key, Sydney Lo, Sadie Leigh Rothman, Matthew Sparacino, Matthew Strote, and Scott Whalen.

Now to May 6. Mead Theatre Lab at Flashpoint, 916 G St. NW. Tickets are $18 to $30. Call 202-315-1310 or visit flashpointdc.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
