Report: 3 in 5 transgender students barred from appropriate restrooms

Amid the ongoing national debate over the spaces that transgender students are able to access while at school, a new report details the negative impacts that result when those same students are banned from spaces that match their gender identity, and highlights the importance of having affirming policies in place for those students.

The report, titled “Separation and Stigma: Transgender Youth & School Facilities” was published by the Movement Advancement Project and GLSEN, in cooperation with the National Center for Transgender Equality and the National Education Association, and compiles data from GLSEN’s 2015 National School Climate Survey to draw conclusions about the atmosphere facing transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

According to the report, 3 in 4 transgender students feel unsafe at school because of their gender expression, and 60 percent, or 3 in 5, attend schools with policies that prohibit them from using restrooms and other facilities that match their gender identity. As a result, 7 out of 10 transgender students report that they avoid using bathrooms when possible, which can potentially lead to health problems, including dehydration and urinary tract infections or kidney problems from holding their urine for extended periods of time.

Conversely, the report says, research shows that transgender students treated according to their gender identity and are allowed to use the appropriate communal restroom, have similar mental health outcomes to their non-transgender peers.

Currently, 13 states and the District of Columbia have laws that explicitly ban gender identity discrimination in schools, and four other states have executive agencies that have issued guidelines for transgender inclusion in school facilities. But some individual school districts in the remaining 33 states have also adopted trans-inclusive policies regarding access to restrooms and other facilities, or have adopted additional privacy measures that are available to all students. Many of those school districts signed onto an amicus brief in support of transgender teen Gavin Grimm‘s lawsuit challenging his school’s restroom policy, which had previously been scheduled to be argued before the Supreme Court.

The report also focuses on what happens in the vacuum when there are no explicit protections for transgender students in place. It specifically looks at the decision by the Trump administration to rescind federal Obama-era guidance to schools that urged districts to treat transgender children according to their gender identity, instead leaving it up to individual states to determine their own policies. While the decision has had a ripple effect on cases moving through the courts, such as with Grimm’s lawsuit against Gloucester County, the report notes that the larger impact is the signal that rescinding the guidance sends to transgender students.

“Of course, ongoing federal court cases do not directly impact transgender students who have protections under their state’s law, and for the most part, also do not impact students who live in a supportive local school district,” the report reads. “Yet for many transgender students, the lack of clarity regarding federal law and the current legal challenges call into question whether they can safely attend school. It also sends a signal that transgender students cannot count on the support of the federal government, despite the positive real-world experiences of schools with inclusive policies covering millions of students across the nation.”

The report’s authors then argue that, due to the lack of clear federal protections creates a vacuum that states will try to fill by proposing restrictive “bathroom bills” that seek to relegate transgender people to using unisex facilities or only those facilities matching their biological sex at birth. The most prominent examples of this include North Carolina, where restrictions on restrooms remain in place even after the so-called “repeal” of HB 2, and Texas, where the controversial SB 6 easily passed the state Senate.

MAP, GLSEN, NCTE and the NEA sent a copy of the report and an open letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos highlighting the success that those 13 states, the District of Columbia, and hundreds of other independent school districts, have had when they’ve implemented pro-transgender policies. The letter also tries to convince DeVos that she erred in rescinding the Obama administration’s guidance to schools, which has only jeopardized transgender students’ wellbeing and safety.

“Having inclusive school policies does nothing to diminish schools’ legal obligation to ensure safe education facilities and to act if a student behaves inappropriately or tries to invade someone’s privacy,” Ineke Mushovic, the executive director of MAP, said in a statement that tried to preempt any arguments that have been used to argue for biological sex-based restrictions . “If any student attempts to abuse an inclusive policy, schools can and will take action. And schools can also offer privacy options for any student who simply feels uncomfortable.

“On the surface, the argument is about bathrooms, but at a deeper level, it is about whether or not transgender students will be included in our public education system,” added Mushovic. “Put simply, if transgender students cannot safely access a bathroom, they cannot safely attend school.”