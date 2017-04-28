Rita Moreno launches sit-down conversation series at the Kennedy Center

David M. Rubenstein, the philanthropist responsible for so many new initiatives and developments at the Kennedy Center as well as elsewhere around town, launches a new series of sit-down conversations with notable figures from the arts and culture field, starting with Rita Moreno, the legendary performer and 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree.

Moreno will discuss her career and life lessons as well as offer reflections on the arts in America today and ruminations on contemporary social issues through ideals — courage, freedom, justice, service and gratitude — often ascribed to the center’s namesake.

Inspired by the center’s namesake and part of the year-long “JFKC: A Centennial Celebration of John F. Kennedy,” the discussion also builds on the recent Bloomberg TV series The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations that featured everyone from Bill Gates to Oprah Winfrey.

Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Kennedy Center Family Theater. Tickets are $30 to $75. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.