RuPaul’s Drag Race will return for a tenth season

“As we celebrate a Decade of Drag, we’ll continue to tell universal stories of the tenacity of the human spirit.”

—RuPaul, in a statement confirming that RuPaul’s Drag Race has been renewed for a tenth season. The ninth season is currently airing on VH1.

RuPaul added: “Now more than ever, we rely on the power of love, laughter and creativity to combat fear and darkness.”

Season 10 is expected to begin airing in March 2018, with its renewal all but assured after season 9 debuted to its strongest ever ratings, with almost one million tuning in to see Lady Gaga join the judges for the first episode.

The show, which brought RuPaul his first ever Emmy this year, switched to VH1 after eight seasons (and two All Stars seasons) on Logo.

Chris McCarthy, president of VH1, MTV and Logo, said: “It’s been amazing to see the show get its highest season ever on a whole new night on a whole new network. We brought in a whole new set of audience that is loving the show.”

