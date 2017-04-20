Robert Sherman’s “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” at Landmark

With In Search of Israeli Cuisine, James Beard Award-winning chef/restaurateur Michael Solomonov, author of Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking, serves as a guide to the culinary revolution taking place in the Holy Land.

Robert Sherman’s documentary offers a portrait of Israeli people, told through food, from chefs and home cooks to vintners and cheesemakers.

In Search of Israeli Cuisine draws from more than 100 cultures, including Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian and Druze.

Opens Friday, April 21. Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema, 7235 Woodmont Ave. Call 301-652-7273 or visit landmarktheatres.com.