The Washington Ballet brings “Nine Sinatra Songs” to Warner Theatre

Three masters of contemporary dance from the past century are featured in an eclectic Washington Ballet program that includes Nine Sinatra Songs choreographed by Twyla Tharp.

The company’s Ballet Master Elaine Kudo, a retired soloist with American Ballet Theatre and a former dancer with the Tharp Dance Co., stages the work, a glamorous portrait of seven couples swinging, swirling, tangoing and cha-chaing through the romantic songs by Ol’ Blue Eyes.

Also on the bill is the company premiere of Seven Sonatas by Alexei Ratmansky, the former Bolshoi Ballet artistic director now affiliated with the ABT, who sets his work to music by Scarlatti, which Canadian pianist Ryo Yanagitani will perform live.

Finally, there’s the mini-marathon Allegro Brillante by the foremost contemporary choreographer George Balanchine and set to Tchaikovsky.

To Sunday, April 30. Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Tickets are $22 to $96. Call 202-783-4000 or visit washingtonballet.org.